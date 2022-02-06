Changes At FlightSim.Com

FlightSim.Com has provided a reliable and stable service for the flightsim community since the dawn of the Internet. Everything needs to change occasionally and today we would like to announce some changes here.

Our last big software change was exactly ten years ago, in May of 2012. During those ten years the site has been run by co-owners Nels Anderson and Rick Frerichs, with lots of help from our third member Dominic Smith. Many of you know Dom as our public face in the forums, coordinator of reviews and features and so much more. Rick primarily handles the IT end of things while Nels handles the things that users actually see.

After all these years, our software and our look are due for an update while Rick and Nels have both passed retirement age and are looking for something less stressful than a 7 day a week / 365 day a year job.

The result is a new partnership with Moodog Media. You are probably not familiar with the name, but in fact Moodog has been involved with running FlightSim.Com for the past thirteen years. They've provided our web hosting during that time as well as volunteer IT and other services when we've needed them.

The intention is to maintain normal day to day operations much as you are familiar with but with Moodog staff taking over responsibility for these tasks while Rick and Nels move to less active roles. With this partnership FlightSim.Com can continue providing you the services you enjoy into the future.

There will be changes coming to the site itself and it will take some time for the new staff members to get up to speed on the daily tasks so we do ask for your patience as we go through this transition. Dom will be moving on to a new job and we thank him for his many years with us here. Rick and Nels will still be reachable as before.