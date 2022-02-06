Orbx Announces KBOI Boise Airport MSFS

Orbx has announced that Boise Air Terminal (KBOI) is under development for MSFS 2020. The product page is up with the details but the actual release date has not yet been announced.

Boise Air Terminal or Gowen Field, as it is also known, is located in the USA state of Idaho and is a joint civil-military airport. The airport has eight airlines servicing 26 non-stop destinations across the United States including Orbx destinations like San Jose and Burbank.

Boise Airport's standout feature is its tall ATC tower which was once the tallest building in the whole state of Idaho, standing at 295 feet. Boise Airport had the longest runway in the United States in 1938, at 8,800 feet.

The current passenger terminal opened in 2003. The previous passenger terminal was an aging steel hangar used by Varney Airlines (now United Airlines). As the size of the planes grew over time, the hangar became too small to accommodate the new aircraft. In 1964, United Airlines was the first airline to provide jet service to Boise with its Boeing 727s.

As a mixed civil-military airport, you can expect to see more than your usual airline traffic with the 124th Fighter Wing of Idaho National Air Guard operating A-10 Thunderbolt II out of the airport.

Features

Detailed depiction of Boise Airport

Custom groundpoly

PBR textures

Custom military static models

