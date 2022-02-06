Aerosoft Previews A330 MSFS

Aerosoft has taken to their forums to provide some new previews of their A330 for MSFS 2020. These images show you the base modeling of the VC. So all 3D is done. the base layers of textures are done. It still needs a bit of detail using decals (all in the sub centimeter scale) and it still needs all the weathering. So it is as if it was just delivered from Toulouse. No pilot has eaten a Big Mac in it yet and got ketchup on all the switches.

A little later they also posted new external model images.

Source