Rolling Cumulus - Three Treacherous Trips MSFS

When Weather goes toast, pilots at airports all over the world are told to do a good weather situation check. When this happens all over the routes they are flying it is a good measure to really see the Meteo guy and the latest charts. Weather can easily change a good trip to a treacherous one!.

Welcome Captain, today you will change hats three times but in all of them you will face nasty weather on takeoff and arrival.

Features

Three treacherous trips in the Caribbean, Mexico and Tajikistan

Optimized for great visual quality and performance

Change to any aircraft you desire from your hangar

Fly in bad weather and get some experience with it

