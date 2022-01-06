  • Rolling Cumulus - Three Treacherous Trips MSFS

    Rolling Cumulus – Three Treacherous Trips MSFS

    When Weather goes toast, pilots at airports all over the world are told to do a good weather situation check. When this happens all over the routes they are flying it is a good measure to really see the Meteo guy and the latest charts. Weather can easily change a good trip to a treacherous one!.

    Welcome Captain, today you will change hats three times but in all of them you will face nasty weather on takeoff and arrival.

    Features

    • Three treacherous trips in the Caribbean, Mexico and Tajikistan
    • Optimized for great visual quality and performance
    • Change to any aircraft you desire from your hangar
    • Fly in bad weather and get some experience with it

    Purchase Three Treacherous Trips MSFS

    See other Rolling Cumulus products for MSFS

