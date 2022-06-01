  • Just Flight - 146 Professional For MSFS v0.1.5

    Just Flight - 146 Professional For MSFS 2020

    Changelog v0.1.5 - 2022/06/01

    • Further refinements to autopilot altitude arm/capture logic
    • Virtual cabin is now enabled automatically whenever the cabin door is open
    • 146-100 PSA cockpit placard typo fixed
    • AUTOPILOT LEVEL CHANGE control assignments support added for controlling autopilot IAS mode
    • AUTOPILOT RADIO ALTITUDE MODE control assignments support added for controlling autopilot ALT ARM mode
    • HSI distance read-out missing leading zero when distance below 1nm (e.g. '.4' instead of '0.4') - fixed
    • IAS/MACH annunciators on Co-pilot's panel are now green like on Captain's panel
    • Emergency gear extension - second clickspot added on red extension lever to avoid accidental use, requiring you to now click on the door placard clickspot and then the red extension lever clickspot to deploy the gear
    • Payload (fuel, pax and cargo) is now included in state saving

    About 146 Professional

    Following on from their popular Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer and PA-28 family of aircraft for MSFS, Just Flight's in-house team has developed this highly detailed simulation of the 146 regional jet following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-world aircraft, G-JEAO, which retired from service with British European Airways in 2000 and is now preserved at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum, and the CC.Mk2 and C.Mk3 aircraft of Royal Air Force, 32 (The Royal) Squadron.

    Just Flight are excited to bring you the 146 "Whisper Jet" - featuring the 100, 200 and 300 series of this classic British airliner. The design process of what was to become the 146-100 began under Hawker Siddeley in 1973, when the iconic high T-tail, short undercarriage, four engines and distinctive airbrake were chosen to produce a regional airliner with short-field performance and quiet operation. The 146-100 first flew in 1981, followed by the stretched 200 series in 1982 and the 300 series in 1988.

    Eight variants of the 146 are included in this product – the 100 to 300 passenger variants, the 200QC and QT, 300 QT, RAF CC.Mk2 ‘Statesman’ and C.Mk3 – offering a wide variety of configurations, ranges and flight operations across the globe.

