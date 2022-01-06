Marwan Gharib's HJet Released For MSFS

Enjoy this state of the art entry into the VLJ (Very Light Jet) category for MSFS 2020. A culmination of a three year development journey by Marwan Gharib in which no detail has been overlooked.

Beyond the Garmin 3000 cockpit management system, users will find an array of features, improvements and personal touches that will make this aircraft impossible to step away from. With a climb out of 4,100 ft per minute, a range of over 1200 nautical miles, a cruise speed of 422 knots and landing/takeoff distances under 3,500 feet; you will soon find yourself exploring MSFS 2020 like never before.

Make this the perfect addition to your Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 light business jet collection. Whether exploring the Caribbean or cruising the Alps, the eye-catching, award winning design of the H-Jet will make this a go to staple for all of your short and medium range virtual business adventures.

Details

Detailed Systems and Functions:

Electrical system that reacts appropriately to different load scenarios such as requirement for load shedding, bus separation, etc

Fuel system that reacts automatically to fuel imbalances and switches the source tanks in correct sequences as per the real counterpart

Custom coded HVAC logic utilizing thermodynamic equations to model valve actuations, fan speeds, and background automated activities to reach user input target temperature set points

Automated hydraulic system

Custom built, automated anti ice system with visual icing. If in auto mode, the aircraft will automatically turn on anti icing for the needed surfaces

Fully automated pressurization system, with manual/auto oxygen drop mask deployment in case of pressurization failure

Functioning fire panel with audio warnings and CAS messages*

Unique Displays and Autopilot Functionalities:

Custom G3000 Touch Screen Controller (TSC) allowing user to control the aircraft lighting system, HVAC system, checklists, performance initialization, V-Speeds, exits, static elements, pax loading, cargo and fuel

Coupled Vertical Navigation

Built-in checklists

Custom PFD/MFD/ENGINE DISPLAY faithful to the real life counterpart

Custom PFD Crew Alert System (CAS) with over 130 unique messages as per the AFM

CSC system (cruise speed control)

Fully automated external lighting system handling taxi and landing situations with a TSC interface to choose between auto or manual modes

Controllable and dimmable internal lighting system through the TSC

Model Details

Highly detailed exterior and interior models with 4K PBR textures

Custom ground power unit and ground power delivery system

Functioning main, front/rear cargo doors, GPU door

In cabin details like movable sun visors, automated oxygen masks, modeled lavatory with functioning door, and other hidden easter eggs

Detailed passenger cabin including controllable ambient lighting, window smart glass shades etc

Visual icing build up as per icing conditions and anti-icing system

100s of animations for control surfaces, flaps, clamshell speed brakes, gear animations, gear doors etc. -- All modeled from real world references

Source