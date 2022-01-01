Tutorial Video: Engine Failure Over Toronto

Engine Failure Over Toronto - Flight Emergency Checklist Cessna 310R "Houston We've Had a Problem" By Laurie Doering

Join Laurie Doering on a sunset flight that turns into an emergency over downtown Toronto. Follow along on the sequence of events as the right engine in my Cessna 310R quits! It is all captured on camera from the point of departure at Billy Bishop Airport to a safe landing after the engine failure. We follow real world checklists to get the aircraft safely back to the airport.

This video was made possible by the systems depth built into the flight model of the MilViz Cessna 310R. The 310R is the most systems intense general aviation aircraft released to date for Flight Simulator. With the systems depth modelled in this aircraft it is possible to follow the sequential real world operational checklists, offering unparalleled realism in the home computer.

Download The Flight Level condensed version of the C310R checklists and numerous specification and performance tables here (Version 1.1): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-xVjw6fhAQMjdzAMt5ZDUn2PirjuDsid/view?usp=sharing

Default MSFS program (ultra settings) used with no altered files or added modifications.

