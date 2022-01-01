LatinVFR Releases Las Vegas Nellis AFB For MSFS

Nellis Air Force Base is one of the most important United States Air Force installation, located in Nevada, near Las Vegas, it hosts air combat exercises and close air support exercises and is associated with the Nevada Test and Training Range. The base hosts Air and Space Operations Center. It is also the base of the famous "Thunderbirds", the iconic F-16's.

Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.

Hand made, Realistic airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.

Realistic airport lighting.

Custom animated air force characters in the ramps.

Real world static aircraft, F-35's, F-18's, F-16's and the KC-130J Hercules as located in the airfield.

Taxi signs, runway signage according to real world.

And much more!

