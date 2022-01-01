  • LatinVFR Releases Las Vegas Nellis AFB For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-31-2022 11:46 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    LatinVFR Releases Las Vegas Nellis AFB For MSFS

    Nellis Air Force Base is one of the most important United States Air Force installation, located in Nevada, near Las Vegas, it hosts air combat exercises and close air support exercises and is associated with the Nevada Test and Training Range. The base hosts Air and Space Operations Center. It is also the base of the famous "Thunderbirds", the iconic F-16's.

    • Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.
    • Hand made, Realistic airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.
    • Realistic airport lighting.
    • Custom animated air force characters in the ramps.
    • Real world static aircraft, F-35's, F-18's, F-16's and the KC-130J Hercules as located in the airfield.
    • Taxi signs, runway signage according to real world.
    • And much more!

    Source
    Product Page

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jkb24212

    Flight Plan View

    Thread Starter: jkb24212

    Once the flight plan is established with all arrivals and navaids, the large labels place on the map make it impossible to view the routing depicted...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 10:50 AM Go to last post
    Agent00729

    Overcast Skies in FS2004

    Thread Starter: Agent00729

    Anyone know how to get overcast skies in fs2004? It always seems to be more like broken clouds for me, or doesn’t load properly in the air and goes...

    Last Post By: Mowgli22 Today, 09:49 AM Go to last post
    Airplane

    Why aren't there any freeware A320neo models?

    Thread Starter: Airplane

    As the title suggests, why aren't there any neo models? :p Without sounding arrogant and with all due respect, it's kind of baffling how I can't...

    Last Post By: Airplane Today, 09:35 AM Go to last post
    CessnaFlyer

    Saitek Flight Sim Yoke last flight??

    Thread Starter: CessnaFlyer

    i just got done with 2 flights. and during the second flight my yoke system started flashing and shut down and i was getting the windows usb...

    Last Post By: CessnaFlyer Today, 08:24 AM Go to last post