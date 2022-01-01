Spinoza – Chateau du Plessis-Bourre MSFS

Château du Plessis-Bourré is a château in the Loire Valley in France, situated in the commune of Écuillé in the Maine-et-Loire department. Built in less than 5 years from 1468 to 1472 by Finance Minister Jean Bourré, the principal advisor to King Louis XI. The château has not been modified externally since its construction and still has a fully working drawbridge.

The Château du Plessis-Bourré has been the location for numerous films.

Helicopters pilots will carry the VIP passengers to this wonderful landmark and land on the inside court of the castle.

Enjoy your flight!

