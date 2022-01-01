New flyPadOS 3 - A Best in Class EFB Experience

FlyByWire Simulations announces that they have released flyPadOS 3 into the development version of their A32NX jetliner for MSFS 2020. Their latest NOTAM details the many new features you can enjoy today:

After lots of exploration, testing, and development, we are very happy to announce the release of our most feature rich update yet to our onboard Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) - flyPadOS 3. We have transformed the user interface in an effort to provide a more user-friendly, efficient, and consistent experience when using the flyPad. Along with the strides made in this new iteration of the flyPad, we are proud to say that with the help of over 200 contributors, we are the first to develop an EFB that offers support for multiple languages - enabling flight simmers from across the globe to have a more comfortable and familiar experience when flying.

More...

FlyByWire Simulations Releases A32NX Stable Version 0.8.1