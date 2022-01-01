X-Rotors AW109 v1.08 Preview Video XP

Aircraft developer X-Rotors continues to improve their AW109 helicopter for X-Plane. The upcoming v1.08 will have improved rotor animation, as demonstrated in this just released video.
About The X-Rotors AW109
The new AW109 for X-Plane is a giant milestone in our production. Built from scratch under a completely new Blender-based workflow, the first release of one of the most missing X-Plane aircraft spot the VIP version of the classic Italian beauty, the Power Elite aka Ferrari of the skies.
Features
- Rogerson Kratos NEO AV 500 EADI & EHSI with NAV (N) and BRG (B) functions
- Primary EDU with functional START and CRUISE menus
- Secondary EDU with functional MAIN and AUX menus
- Custom CAS advisories, cautions and warnings
- Helipilot, fuel management console and overhead panel with motorized PMS
- Realistic 3-axis autopilot with cyclic and pedal trim functions
- Bendix King array of functional radios COM/NAV 1 & 2, ADF, XPDR and Garmin 530
- AeroTech LC-6 chronometer w/local time, UTC time, flight time and stopwatch functions
- Custom FMOD sounds package
- Extremely detailed 3D model with hundreds of moving parts and 4K textures
- 3D lights and PBR textures
- Fast installer and uninstaller for Windows, Mac and Linux powered by Amazon S3
- Six corporate liveries included
- PSD template included to make your personal livery
- Reference guide included with instructions and checklists
- Optimized for X-Plane experimental flight model
- Installer for Windows, Mac and Linux included
- Ready for X-Plane 12