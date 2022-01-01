  • X-Rotors AW109 v1.08 Preview Video XP

    Nels_Anderson
    X-Rotors AW109 v1.08 Preview Video XP

    Aircraft developer X-Rotors continues to improve their AW109 helicopter for X-Plane. The upcoming v1.08 will have improved rotor animation, as demonstrated in this just released video.

    About The X-Rotors AW109

    The new AW109 for X-Plane is a giant milestone in our production. Built from scratch under a completely new Blender-based workflow, the first release of one of the most missing X-Plane aircraft spot the VIP version of the classic Italian beauty, the Power Elite aka Ferrari of the skies.

    Features

    • Rogerson Kratos NEO AV 500 EADI & EHSI with NAV (N) and BRG (B) functions
    • Primary EDU with functional START and CRUISE menus
    • Secondary EDU with functional MAIN and AUX menus
    • Custom CAS advisories, cautions and warnings
    • Helipilot, fuel management console and overhead panel with motorized PMS
    • Realistic 3-axis autopilot with cyclic and pedal trim functions
    • Bendix King array of functional radios COM/NAV 1 & 2, ADF, XPDR and Garmin 530
    • AeroTech LC-6 chronometer w/local time, UTC time, flight time and stopwatch functions
    • Custom FMOD sounds package
    • Extremely detailed 3D model with hundreds of moving parts and 4K textures
    • 3D lights and PBR textures
    • Fast installer and uninstaller for Windows, Mac and Linux powered by Amazon S3
    • Six corporate liveries included
    • PSD template included to make your personal livery
    • Reference guide included with instructions and checklists
    • Optimized for X-Plane experimental flight model
    • Installer for Windows, Mac and Linux included
    • Ready for X-Plane 12

    www.x-rotors.com

