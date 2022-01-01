X-Rotors AW109 v1.08 Preview Video XP

Aircraft developer X-Rotors continues to improve their AW109 helicopter for X-Plane. The upcoming v1.08 will have improved rotor animation, as demonstrated in this just released video.

About The X-Rotors AW109

The new AW109 for X-Plane is a giant milestone in our production. Built from scratch under a completely new Blender-based workflow, the first release of one of the most missing X-Plane aircraft spot the VIP version of the classic Italian beauty, the Power Elite aka Ferrari of the skies.

Features

Rogerson Kratos NEO AV 500 EADI & EHSI with NAV (N) and BRG (B) functions

Primary EDU with functional START and CRUISE menus

Secondary EDU with functional MAIN and AUX menus

Custom CAS advisories, cautions and warnings

Helipilot, fuel management console and overhead panel with motorized PMS

Realistic 3-axis autopilot with cyclic and pedal trim functions

Bendix King array of functional radios COM/NAV 1 & 2, ADF, XPDR and Garmin 530

AeroTech LC-6 chronometer w/local time, UTC time, flight time and stopwatch functions

Custom FMOD sounds package

Extremely detailed 3D model with hundreds of moving parts and 4K textures

3D lights and PBR textures

Fast installer and uninstaller for Windows, Mac and Linux powered by Amazon S3

Six corporate liveries included

PSD template included to make your personal livery

Reference guide included with instructions and checklists

Optimized for X-Plane experimental flight model

Installer for Windows, Mac and Linux included

Ready for X-Plane 12

www.x-rotors.com