Celebrate Memorial Day this weekend with savings on all aircraft add-ons from Golden Age Simulations at the FlightSim.Com Store. This weekend save 50% off the regular price on all their add-ons for FSX and Prepar3D.
Celebrate Memorial Day this weekend with savings on all aircraft add-ons from Golden Age Simulations at the FlightSim.Com Store. This weekend save 50% off the regular price on all their add-ons for FSX and Prepar3D.
FireFox is broken again! So I'm logging in with Internet Explorer!Last Post By: ftldave Today, 11:04 AM
I had my computer reset (windows 10), reinstalled the sim and all. Seems like at any addon major airport I'm at the frame rates take a huge hit when...Last Post By: Tristar35 Today, 10:41 AM
i just got done with 2 flights. and during the second flight my yoke system started flashing and shut down and i was getting the windows usb...Last Post By: terryb630 Today, 10:30 AM
Hi! I've recently opened an Air Hauler base at Goose Bay CYYR, have acquired the Canada & Alaska Ultimate Terrain and Flight Ontario's Goose Bay....Last Post By: JSMR Today, 09:30 AM