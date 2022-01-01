  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CTarana45

    FireFox is broken again

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    FireFox is broken again! So I'm logging in with Internet Explorer!

    Last Post By: ftldave Today, 11:04 AM Go to last post
    TheRedBadger

    Frame rates any airport bad!

    Thread Starter: TheRedBadger

    I had my computer reset (windows 10), reinstalled the sim and all. Seems like at any addon major airport I'm at the frame rates take a huge hit when...

    Last Post By: Tristar35 Today, 10:41 AM Go to last post
    CessnaFlyer

    Saitek Flight Sim Yoke last flight??

    Thread Starter: CessnaFlyer

    i just got done with 2 flights. and during the second flight my yoke system started flashing and shut down and i was getting the windows usb...

    Last Post By: terryb630 Today, 10:30 AM Go to last post
    defaid

    Canada scenery

    Thread Starter: defaid

    Hi! I've recently opened an Air Hauler base at Goose Bay CYYR, have acquired the Canada & Alaska Ultimate Terrain and Flight Ontario's Goose Bay....

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 09:30 AM Go to last post