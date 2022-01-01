  • New Tempe Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-28-2022 11:13 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    New Tempe Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Released

    New Tempe Airport is situated 10km (6.6 miles) north-northwest from the Bloemfontein City Centre. The airport consists of two asphalt runways as well as two glider strips and taxi/micro-light landing strips next to the main runways.

    The facility offers hangars and airstrips for light to medium sized aeroplanes, helicopters, micro-lights, gyrocopters, and high-altitude gliders. The airstrip is in uncontrolled airspace and the general flying area is just a five-minute flight to the north. Due to the excellent year-round flying conditions, it is ideal for training purposes.

    As always, we try to go as close to the real airport as we possibly can. We have also added PBR Texturing to all the buildings! The layout in terms of runway, taxiway and hangars is accurate. AVGAS is available at the airport. All you must do is to part your aircraft next to the refuelling depo on the main apron. The dirt marks on the apron will be a good indicator where to park!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Grover2005

    Icon A5 Autopilot?

    Thread Starter: Grover2005

    Does anyone know of a modification for the Icon Amphibian that will add an autopilot? Thanks..

    Last Post By: Gpurg Today, 11:11 AM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Globe Air Over Geneva!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    The Globe Air Airspeed Ambassador Over Geneva! :pilot: Excellent model but the textures were a nightmare! Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: CTarana45 Today, 10:42 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 05:32 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 For MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23910-Aeroplane-Heaven-Previews-DC-3-For-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: DeltaAplhaKilo70 Today, 03:00 AM Go to last post