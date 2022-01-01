New Tempe Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Released

New Tempe Airport is situated 10km (6.6 miles) north-northwest from the Bloemfontein City Centre. The airport consists of two asphalt runways as well as two glider strips and taxi/micro-light landing strips next to the main runways.

The facility offers hangars and airstrips for light to medium sized aeroplanes, helicopters, micro-lights, gyrocopters, and high-altitude gliders. The airstrip is in uncontrolled airspace and the general flying area is just a five-minute flight to the north. Due to the excellent year-round flying conditions, it is ideal for training purposes.

As always, we try to go as close to the real airport as we possibly can. We have also added PBR Texturing to all the buildings! The layout in terms of runway, taxiway and hangars is accurate. AVGAS is available at the airport. All you must do is to part your aircraft next to the refuelling depo on the main apron. The dirt marks on the apron will be a good indicator where to park!

