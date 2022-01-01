Fly The Maddog X MSFS Updated

The latest MSFS 2020 build (1.0b93) for Fly The Maddog X has been released. This new version brings fixes for a number of reported issues and adds full compatibility with FSiPanel snapshots, training scenarios and the new failure panel.

About Fly The Maddog X

Fly the Maddog X is one of the most sophisticated and complex add-on ever developed for the MD-82, built after the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series.

Fly the Maddog X features advanced, study level aircraft systems that cannot be matched by any standard aircraft; it can be flown by following the operations manual of the real aircraft. We even encourage you to use such documentation to experience the level of detail that has been accomplished with this aircraft. Fly the Maddog X also features the undocumented intriguing details that real pilots experience when flying the real aircraft.

