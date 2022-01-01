  • Northern Sky Studio Previews PHNY Lanai Airport MSFS

    Northern Sky Studio Previews PHNY Lanai Airport MSFS

    Based on customer requests, Ukraine-based scenery developer Northern Sky Studio is working on MSFS 2020 scenery for Lanai Airport in Hawaii USA (PHNY). They expect it to be available in June.

