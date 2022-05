AmSim Releases LIEE Cagliari Airport MSFS

New from scenery designer AmSim is Cagliari Elmas Airport (LIEE) for MSFS 2020. The airport opened in 1937 and was upgraded in 2003. The terminal was expanded and provided with six jet bridges for passenger boarding. By 2018 the airport was handling over 4 millions passengers per year.

Features

High resolution ground textures

Custom ground markings

High-resolution custom ground textures, dirt and other details

Detailed Main terminal

Surrounding buildings fully modeled

Source