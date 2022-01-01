Spinoza - French Lighthouses Vol. 1 MSFS

Volume 1 of French Lighthouses is an invitation to visit the most iconic lighthouses in France, from the Channel, to the Atlantic and in the Mediterranean sea.

You will fly over seven wonderful landmarks (GPS coordinates included):

Phare des Baleines (6.244068, -1.560511)

Phare de Kereon (48.437538, -5.025763)

Phare de Pierre Noire (48.286349, -4.917857)

Vieille Tour (6.244068, -1.560511)

Phare Cap Frehel (48.684310, -2.318756)

Phare de la Mediterranee (6.244068, -1.560511)... by night preferably !

Digues Nord et Sud des Phares de Capbreton (6.244068, -1.560511)

Enjoy your visit!

Purchase Spinoza - French Lighthouses Vol. 1 MSFS

See other Spinoza scenery for MSFS 2020