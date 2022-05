X-Plane 12 3D Water Showcased

Back in March (read about it here) the X-Plane team announced that the water in X-Plane 12 will be 3D, making it look more real, and it would also interact with the flight model, making floatplane operations more realistic.

Today they've taken to twitter to showcase their progress, with a single screen shot showing a remarkable scene of water against the shoreline.

Source