    Burning Blue Design Releases Denham Aerodrome MSFS

    Denham Aerodrome is located near Denham, Buckinghamshire, within the M25 towards the west of London. It is home to the local flying school, The Pilot Centre.

    Denham Aerodrome has been beautifully recreated by Burning Blue Design’s modellers and coders undertaking on-site visits. We have also collaborated with actual pilots based at Denham to ensure the highest levels of accuracy.

    Features

    • Over 80 custom 3D objects have been created exclusively for Denham Aerodrome, each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) textures.
    • Enhanced high resolution colour corrected ground textures.
    • Highly detailed control tower and café interiors.
    • Working analogue weather instrument in control room.
    • Completely custom ‘hanging-style’ windsock.
    • Dynamic objects and visitors change depending on the time of day.
    • Numerous custom aircraft have been added around Denham to enhance the realism and better reflect actual aircraft found at the airfield
    • Correct AI pattern procedures and accurate taxiway and runway placement.

