iniScene Releases KBUF For MSFS 2020

    Introducing Buffalo Niagara International Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator! Situated in the state of New York, the iniScene team brings you the third largest airport in the state, and one of their best creations yet.

    Buffalo is considered one of the USA's oldest public airports, opening in 1926 on former farmland. The airport received numerous renovations and additions, including during World War II when it was expanded to offer aircraft manufacturing and testing facilities.

    Known for its proximity to the iconic Niagara falls and Canadian border, the airport is served by all American legacy carriers, most low cost airlines, along with several GA operators making this is the perfect next purchase for your American scenery collection.

    Features

    • Hand-made ground polygons with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)
    • Level of Detail (LOD) optimisation for every model to encourage the best performance possible
    • True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking barriers and more
    • Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects and more which have been custom-modelled in house by the iniScene team

