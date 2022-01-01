  • Xometry - Eagle County Released For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-26-2022 11:08 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Xometry - Eagle County Released For MSFS

    Fly into this scenic airport in the heart of the Rocky Mountains and explore the beautiful Eagle Valley! KEGE Eagle County Regional Airport (also well known as "Eagle Vail Regional Airport") is located in Gypsum CO, United States, 4 miles from Eagle and 37 miles from Vail. This is one of the most dangerous and challenging airports to land, especially due to its inconsistent weather and wind conditions in the entire valley.

    Features

    • Detailed buildings
    • High resolution ground textures
    • Realistic wear, tar, cracks and stains
    • Custom jetways
    • High resolution ortho imagery
    • Accurately placed, realistic vegetation (3D grass, bushes and trees)

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    TheRedBadger

    Frame rates any airport bad!

    Thread Starter: TheRedBadger

    I had my computer reset (windows 10), reinstalled the sim and all. Seems like at any addon major airport I'm at the frame rates take a huge hit when...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 12:23 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 12:10 PM Go to last post
    Sean McLeod

    A Cat is on the prowl...

    Thread Starter: Sean McLeod

    Last Post By: Sean McLeod Today, 11:33 AM Go to last post
    flightsimmer747

    Pro flight yoke issues

    Thread Starter: flightsimmer747

    Hey all My pro flight yoke keeps disconnecting every now and then, im at my wits end trying to figure it out. Rudder pedals are fine. Pro flight...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 10:14 AM Go to last post