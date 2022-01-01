Xometry - Eagle County Released For MSFS

Fly into this scenic airport in the heart of the Rocky Mountains and explore the beautiful Eagle Valley! KEGE Eagle County Regional Airport (also well known as "Eagle Vail Regional Airport") is located in Gypsum CO, United States, 4 miles from Eagle and 37 miles from Vail. This is one of the most dangerous and challenging airports to land, especially due to its inconsistent weather and wind conditions in the entire valley.
Features
- Detailed buildings
- High resolution ground textures
- Realistic wear, tar, cracks and stains
- Custom jetways
- High resolution ortho imagery
- Accurately placed, realistic vegetation (3D grass, bushes and trees)