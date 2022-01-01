Taburet - Swiss TLM3D Forest MSFS

Swiss TLM3D Forest contains the forested areas of Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein. It is part of the dataset swissTLM3D. With a high accuracy and the incorporation of a third dimension, swissTLM3D is the most extensive 3D vector data set of Switzerland. The reconstructed forests are now matching to almost perfection the MSFS default orthographic textures (photorealistic scenery).

This is not a modification of existing default textures; either in the form of a adjustment or areas exclusion; but a complete reconstruction to reshape Switzerland forests areas.

