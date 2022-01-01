MSFS Top Gun Maverick Expansion Released

Become a Top Gun Pilot in Free Expansion Available Today.

We are thrilled to announce that, today Microsoft Flight Simulator released the long-awaited "Top Gun: Maverick" expansion. Develop the skills required and navigate the complexities encountered by actual Top Gun pilots in authentic locations including the most challenging landing – on an aircraft carrier. This offering will push your piloting abilities to the limits—and beyond.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" expansion contains:

A "Top Gun: Maverick Edition" livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.

Three training missions for the Super Hornet that will allow you to master radical flight maneuvers including unrestricted take-offs, split S maneuvers, and low altitude, high-speed maneuvering through complex terrain.

Five high-speed, low-level challenges that require utmost skill to navigate just above mountains and traverse through canyons.

A carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation.

A never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft that can attain speeds of Mach 10 and altitudes greater than 150,000 feet above sea level.

A mission to roar into the stratosphere.

Enjoy this free update!

