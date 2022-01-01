  • MSFS Top Gun Maverick Expansion Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-25-2022 04:48 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS Top Gun Maverick Expansion Released

    Become a Top Gun Pilot in Free Expansion Available Today.

    We are thrilled to announce that, today Microsoft Flight Simulator released the long-awaited "Top Gun: Maverick" expansion. Develop the skills required and navigate the complexities encountered by actual Top Gun pilots in authentic locations including the most challenging landing – on an aircraft carrier. This offering will push your piloting abilities to the limits—and beyond.

    The "Top Gun: Maverick" expansion contains:

    • A "Top Gun: Maverick Edition" livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.
    • Three training missions for the Super Hornet that will allow you to master radical flight maneuvers including unrestricted take-offs, split S maneuvers, and low altitude, high-speed maneuvering through complex terrain.
    • Five high-speed, low-level challenges that require utmost skill to navigate just above mountains and traverse through canyons.
    • A carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation.
    • A never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft that can attain speeds of Mach 10 and altitudes greater than 150,000 feet above sea level.
    • A mission to roar into the stratosphere.

    Enjoy this free update!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aptosflier

    Helicopter question

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I'm considering adding a third-party helicopter to my MSFS "hangar," mainly for sightseeing. I already have a Logitech flight yoke and throttle...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 04:56 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    A Little Help, Please, with AP on Aermacchi B-339?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I recently bought the Aermacchi training jet from the in-sim Marketplace. Nice plane, 3 versions, many liveries. Even better: I was able to fly it...

    Last Post By: FlyingDuke Today, 03:06 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    MSFS Manual

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is missing the usual manual you'd expect from software like this. However, publisher SoFly has published an excellent...

    Last Post By: acornick1 Today, 02:58 PM Go to last post
    essak

    Mr Anwar Joossab

    Thread Starter: essak

    Hello it`s Anwar Joossab just a quick query I have lost "wing views fs2004 in 2d cockpit" how can I retrieve them. i have them virtual cockpit...

    Last Post By: essak Today, 02:58 PM Go to last post