MicroProse Teases A New Era

In a short and cryptic Twitter message, long-time publisher MicroProse has announced "A New Era Is Coming". This is accompanied by a single image of an AH-64D Apache helicopter inside a hangar.

MicroProse has previously announced plans to bring back modern versions of their classic games such as "Gunship". So this could possibly be a tease for that or for something entirely new.

