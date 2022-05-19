  • Simworks Studios - Vans RV-14 for MSFS Updated

    Simworks Studios - Vans RV-14 for MSFS

    Changelog 19-05-2022

    • Added UI title entries to cameras to prevent crashes when saving camera views
    • Modified mechanical efficiency tables to correct performance at altitude
    • Modified thrust scalar to correct performance at altitude
    • Changed RPM increment from 1rpm to 10rpm
    • Increased rudder authority
    • Made PMAG test switch functional and added checklist item
    • Corrected flap handle initialisation when cold and dark
    • Updated embedded PMS50 version
    • Modified VR collision mesh in cockpit

    About SWS RV-14

    Touted for its performance, be it aerobatics or fuel economy, the RV-14 is arguably the best kit aircraft out there. Featuring both the taildragger and tricycle variants, this recreation of the RV-14/14A by SWS was created in meticulous detail, bringing the look and feel of the real RV-14 into your Flight Simulator!

    Simworks Studios - Vans RV-14 for MSFS

    Overview

    The RV-14/14A is the latest aircraft design from Van's Aircraft, Inc. continuing and improving upon the legacy of the previous models. Created with the help of the manufacturer, the SWS RV-14/14A is a faithful recreation of the best kit aircraft in the market. A carefully created 3D model captures all the fine nuances of the aircraft's construction, while detailed animations help bring it to life. Authentic sounds were recorded from the real aircraft. The flight model was created after the developer took flight in the real thing and put through scrutiny by RV-14 pilots, ensuring that the performance and feel is as close as Microsoft Flight Simulator allows.

    Simworks Studios - Vans RV-14 for MSFS

    Features

    • Accurate 3D model and animations, created after factory visits and using CAD models
    • Three generic and three custom liveries
    • Taildragger and tricycle variants
    • Realistic flight model tested by RV-14 pilots
    • Free-castering nose wheel (RV-14A)
    • Full GTN750 integration (PMS50 and TDS)
    • Flutter animations from propwash
    • Weight-based visibility of copilot in the cockpit
    • Weight-based visibility of baggage behind the seats
    • Opening canopy
    • Functional canopy ejection switch
    • Animated air conditioning vents
    • Realistic backlighting and floodlighting
    • Realistic exterior lighting
    • MSFS rain & icing effects included

    Simworks Studios - Vans RV-14 for MSFS

    Free Extra Liveries

    We have created three custom liveries from our streamer friends BelGeode, AvAngel and TwoCats. The liveries are available as a separate download to keep file size down.

    Simworks Studios - Vans RV-14 for MSFS

