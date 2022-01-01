Verticalsim Releases KOMA Omaha-Eppley For MSFS

KOMA - Omaha-Eppley Airfield has now arrived for Microsoft Flight Simulator! Experience the Midwest, perfect stop location for your Coast-to-Coast flying! Full Contrail Support available via serial activation, other platforms coming soon.
Features
- Animated passengers with full-scale interior
- 2022 Layout (Per Navigraph charts)
- HD texturing with full-scale PBR mapping
- Various landmarks (such as Ameritrade Park, BobKerrey Pedestrian Bridge, Omaha Correction Center)
- Proper AI routing, vehicle pathing, and ATC network
- Custom taxiway signage, ember short hold lights, guard lights, high-speed centerlines, etc.