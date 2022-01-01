Verticalsim Releases KOMA Omaha-Eppley For MSFS

KOMA - Omaha-Eppley Airfield has now arrived for Microsoft Flight Simulator! Experience the Midwest, perfect stop location for your Coast-to-Coast flying! Full Contrail Support available via serial activation, other platforms coming soon.

Features

Animated passengers with full-scale interior

2022 Layout (Per Navigraph charts)

HD texturing with full-scale PBR mapping

Various landmarks (such as Ameritrade Park, BobKerrey Pedestrian Bridge, Omaha Correction Center)

Proper AI routing, vehicle pathing, and ATC network

Custom taxiway signage, ember short hold lights, guard lights, high-speed centerlines, etc.

Source

Product Page