Verticalsim Releases KOMA Omaha-Eppley For MSFS

    KOMA - Omaha-Eppley Airfield

    KOMA - Omaha-Eppley Airfield has now arrived for Microsoft Flight Simulator! Experience the Midwest, perfect stop location for your Coast-to-Coast flying! Full Contrail Support available via serial activation, other platforms coming soon.

    Features

    • Animated passengers with full-scale interior
    • 2022 Layout (Per Navigraph charts)
    • HD texturing with full-scale PBR mapping
    • Various landmarks (such as Ameritrade Park, BobKerrey Pedestrian Bridge, Omaha Correction Center)
    • Proper AI routing, vehicle pathing, and ATC network
    • Custom taxiway signage, ember short hold lights, guard lights, high-speed centerlines, etc.

    Source
    Product Page

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

