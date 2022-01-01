NZA Simulations Releases NZMC - Mount Cook Region

NZA Simulations announces the release of NZMC - Mt Cook Region, South Island, New Zealand, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 add-on – PC Edition.

Features

Two stunning airports located in one of the most scenic locations – Mt Cook Airport (NZMC) and Glentanner Aerodrome (NZGT).

Fully 3D modelled interior of the Mt Cook Terminal building and hangars, and Glentanner Park Centre and Cafe.

Includes the Twizel Medical Center for Heli Rescue Operations (NZTW).

Eight Detailed Landmark Mountain Huts, including Plateau Hut, Sefton Bivouac and Ball Hut with Landmark POI markers.

