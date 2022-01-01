  • NZA Simulations Releases NZMC - Mount Cook Region

    NZA Simulations Releases NZMC - Mount Cook Region

    NZA Simulations announces the release of NZMC - Mt Cook Region, South Island, New Zealand, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 add-on – PC Edition.

    Features

    • Two stunning airports located in one of the most scenic locations – Mt Cook Airport (NZMC) and Glentanner Aerodrome (NZGT).
    • Fully 3D modelled interior of the Mt Cook Terminal building and hangars, and Glentanner Park Centre and Cafe.
    • Includes the Twizel Medical Center for Heli Rescue Operations (NZTW).
    • Eight Detailed Landmark Mountain Huts, including Plateau Hut, Sefton Bivouac and Ball Hut with Landmark POI markers.

    Source
    Product Page

