Fulcrum One Throttle Kickstarter

The Fulcrum One Throttle Quadrant is a 6 axis USB throttle for PC flight simulation. It is a follow up product to the Fulcrum One Yoke which has been very well received from both enthusiast flight simmers and real world pilots.
The key features are:
- 6 analogue axis levers each with a reverse/cutoff detent.
- Non-contact GMR magnetic sensors on each axis as per our yoke.
- 6 two way momentary rocker switches.
- Adjustable angle of desktop mounting the lever action to allow for different aircraft types.
- Interchangeable lever tops for different aircraft type.
- Metal construction.
- Realistic and smooth system for lever tensioning based on real aircraft mechanisms.