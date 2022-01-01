  • Fulcrum One Throttle Kickstarter

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-24-2022 05:02 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Fulcrum One Throttle

    The Fulcrum One Throttle Quadrant is a 6 axis USB throttle for PC flight simulation. It is a follow up product to the Fulcrum One Yoke which has been very well received from both enthusiast flight simmers and real world pilots.

    The key features are:

    • 6 analogue axis levers each with a reverse/cutoff detent.
    • Non-contact GMR magnetic sensors on each axis as per our yoke.
    • 6 two way momentary rocker switches.
    • Adjustable angle of desktop mounting the lever action to allow for different aircraft types.
    • Interchangeable lever tops for different aircraft type.
    • Metal construction.
    • Realistic and smooth system for lever tensioning based on real aircraft mechanisms.

    Source
    Web site

