Fulcrum One Throttle Kickstarter

The Fulcrum One Throttle Quadrant is a 6 axis USB throttle for PC flight simulation. It is a follow up product to the Fulcrum One Yoke which has been very well received from both enthusiast flight simmers and real world pilots.

The key features are:

6 analogue axis levers each with a reverse/cutoff detent.

Non-contact GMR magnetic sensors on each axis as per our yoke.

6 two way momentary rocker switches.

Adjustable angle of desktop mounting the lever action to allow for different aircraft types.

Interchangeable lever tops for different aircraft type.

Metal construction.

Realistic and smooth system for lever tensioning based on real aircraft mechanisms.

