What's Next For Flightbeam?

We get this question quite a bit, what's next for Flightbeam? The answer is sometimes more complicated than one would think. Now that our venture into New Zealand has come to an end, let's take a look at our future roadmap.

The following products are in production for MSFS:

KMSP

KSFO: Captain's Edition

KPHX

Unannounced project

A few important notes about this list:

These are internal Flightbeam projects only (Mir) - third-party developer plans are not available.

This list is in no particular order. Any of these projects may release next.

As with previous projects, these are not P3D ports, but extensive re-makes, with KSFO being the tallest order to-date.

The big focus moving forward will be major airports in the United States, regardless whether they've already been created.

A quick final note:

A big thank you to our customers supporting Flightbeam. Your support means a lot. With your purchase(s), future products can continue to be in production.

Source