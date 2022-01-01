We get this question quite a bit, what's next for Flightbeam? The answer is sometimes more complicated than one would think. Now that our venture into New Zealand has come to an end, let's take a look at our future roadmap.
The following products are in production for MSFS:
- KMSP
- KSFO: Captain's Edition
- KPHX
- Unannounced project
A few important notes about this list:
- These are internal Flightbeam projects only (Mir) - third-party developer plans are not available.
- This list is in no particular order. Any of these projects may release next.
As with previous projects, these are not P3D ports, but extensive re-makes, with KSFO being the tallest order to-date.
The big focus moving forward will be major airports in the United States, regardless whether they've already been created.
A quick final note:
A big thank you to our customers supporting Flightbeam. Your support means a lot. With your purchase(s), future products can continue to be in production.