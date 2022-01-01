  • What's Next For Flightbeam?

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-24-2022 04:49 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    What's Next For Flightbeam?

    We get this question quite a bit, what's next for Flightbeam? The answer is sometimes more complicated than one would think. Now that our venture into New Zealand has come to an end, let's take a look at our future roadmap.

    The following products are in production for MSFS:

    • KMSP
    • KSFO: Captain's Edition
    • KPHX
    • Unannounced project

    A few important notes about this list:

    • These are internal Flightbeam projects only (Mir) - third-party developer plans are not available.
    • This list is in no particular order. Any of these projects may release next.

    As with previous projects, these are not P3D ports, but extensive re-makes, with KSFO being the tallest order to-date.

    The big focus moving forward will be major airports in the United States, regardless whether they've already been created.

    A quick final note:

    A big thank you to our customers supporting Flightbeam. Your support means a lot. With your purchase(s), future products can continue to be in production.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: flightbeam

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    TheRedBadger

    Frame rates any airport bad!

    Thread Starter: TheRedBadger

    I had my computer reset (windows 10), reinstalled the sim and all. Seems like at any addon major airport I'm at the frame rates take a huge hit when...

    Last Post By: TheRedBadger Today, 02:43 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: X-Plane 12 Development Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24187-X-Plane-12-Development-Update

    Last Post By: rooitou Today, 01:14 PM Go to last post
    FlyerDoc

    B787 Heavy PFD and map problem

    Thread Starter: FlyerDoc

    My B787 works fine - but tempted by all the rave comments, I added in the Heavy-Division mod. Although parts of it work OK, there is clearly an...

    Last Post By: aler Today, 12:55 PM Go to last post
    Ducktooth

    Latest Update Unacceptable.

    Thread Starter: Ducktooth

    I'll keep this short and sweet. ASOBO, many of us have had a significant drop in frames after the latest mandatory update. This is not...

    Last Post By: JSkorna Today, 11:57 AM Go to last post