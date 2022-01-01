Magknight 787 Aviator's Edition v1.8.0 Released

Changelog v1.8.0
Added the 787-8
- New 787-8, with:
- EFB performance calculations
- New flightmodel
- New GE3 engines including independent mapping
- Updated FMOD soundpack
Added new CDU pages
- Added NAV RAD and POS INIT/REF CDU pages
- Custom IRS/AHRU simulation
- Added CDU button highlights
- Added CDU help box
- Added custom nav radio simulation
- Added new CDU graphics
Brand new custom ND
- Added custom PFD minimap, including TCAS
- Added DU startup sequence
- Added MFD screen popups
- Added ND/minimap turn rate indicator
- Added new custom moveable ND, including, terrain, weather and TCAS views
- Added PFD ADF visuals
- Changed MFD keyboard entry to not require focused components
- Increased ND max range to 1280nm
Optional avitab
- Added optional avitab (required avitab plugin)
- Tablet shown on left and right cockpit sides, and is rotatable
Other
- Added @cajunjosh cockpit hotspot to vrconfig
- Added custom wiper simulation
- Added ENG FUEL PRESS L,R eicas messages
- Added FUEL CONTROL commands
- Added N1 prediction arcs
- Added new mono typefaces
- Added optimum and maximum altitude calculations to EFB
- Added yaw-roll linkage
- Fixed next waypoint time
- Fixed NWS sensitivity changes at 80kts
- Fixed overhead panel button typefaces
- Improved cockpit textures to be brighter
- Improved keyboard entry to MFD displays
- Improved PFD artificial horizon colours
- MFD position reverts to default on double tap
- Reduced the size of some textures to save vram
- Removed dependency on GNS430 navdata
- Removed glass from legacy liveries
- Removed inactivity unlimited fuel
- Updated SASL to 3.14.5
