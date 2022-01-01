Magknight 787 Aviator's Edition v1.8.0 Released

Changelog v1.8.0

Added the 787-8

New 787-8, with:

EFB performance calculations



New flightmodel



New GE3 engines including independent mapping



Updated FMOD soundpack

Added new CDU pages

Added NAV RAD and POS INIT/REF CDU pages

Custom IRS/AHRU simulation

Added CDU button highlights

Added CDU help box

Added custom nav radio simulation

Added new CDU graphics

Brand new custom ND

Added custom PFD minimap, including TCAS

Added DU startup sequence

Added MFD screen popups

Added ND/minimap turn rate indicator

Added new custom moveable ND, including, terrain, weather and TCAS views

Added PFD ADF visuals

Changed MFD keyboard entry to not require focused components

Increased ND max range to 1280nm

Optional avitab

Added optional avitab (required avitab plugin)

Tablet shown on left and right cockpit sides, and is rotatable

Other

Added @cajunjosh cockpit hotspot to vrconfig

Added custom wiper simulation

Added ENG FUEL PRESS L,R eicas messages

Added FUEL CONTROL commands

Added N1 prediction arcs

Added new mono typefaces

Added optimum and maximum altitude calculations to EFB

Added yaw-roll linkage

Fixed next waypoint time

Fixed NWS sensitivity changes at 80kts

Fixed overhead panel button typefaces

Improved cockpit textures to be brighter

Improved keyboard entry to MFD displays

Improved PFD artificial horizon colours

MFD position reverts to default on double tap

Reduced the size of some textures to save vram

Removed dependency on GNS430 navdata

Removed glass from legacy liveries

Removed inactivity unlimited fuel

Updated SASL to 3.14.5

The Magknight 787: Aviator’s Edition is the next evolution of our popular 787. The 787 is a long-haul, mid-size widebody twinjet, and the first airliner to be built primarily from composites. Since the first delivery of the first 787-9 in July 2014 over 390 airframes have been delivered. The 787 is flown on routes from one hour in length all the way to the marathon 19-hour flights from London to Perth and beyond. Which will you choose?

