  • FlightFX Announces Honda Jet Almost Ready For Release

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-24-2022 09:16 AM  Number of Views: 91  
    1 Comment

    FlightFX Announces Honda Jet Coming To MSFS

    Next week flightsimmers will be able to enjoy this state of the art entry into the VLJ (Very Light Jet) category for MSFS 2020. The HJet is culmination of a three year development journey by Marwan Gharib in which no detail has been overlooked.

    Model Details

    • Highly detailed exterior and interior models with 4K PBR textures
    • Custom ground power unit and ground power delivery system
    • Functioning main, front/rear cargo doors, GPU door
    • In cabin details like movable sun visors, automated oxygen masks, modeled lavatory with functioning door, and other hidden easter eggs
    • Detailed passenger cabin including controllable ambient lighting, window smart glass shades etc
    • Visual icing build up as per icing conditions and anti-icing system
    • 100s of animations for control surfaces, flaps, clamshell speed brakes, gear animations, gear doors etc. -- All modeled from real world references

    Source
    FlightFX To Publish Marwan Gharib HJet For MSFS 2020

    Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    1 Comment
    1. RI_Red's Avatar
      RI_Red - Today, 10:49 AM
      I even subscribed to Navigraph for this one. Can't wait for it!

