Review: Virtualcol E190/E195 Series For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    E190/E195 Series

    Publisher: Virtualcol

    Review Author:
    Foxtrot Ostrich

    Suggested Price:
    $16.49
    Buy Here

    This review video by Foxtrot Ostrich offers a quick view of the recently released E190/E195 Series from Virtualcol. This publisher is known for their reasonably priced aircraft add-ons that provide users a good value while not having to deal with the complexity of a "study level" aircraft.

    About the E190

    The EMB 190 is a commercial jet that can hold 98 passengers. Designed by Embraer of Brazil, it joins other great planes as a part of this line. Launched in June 1999, it wasn’t until March 2004 that it took its first flight, however, thanks to its great development and impressive design, it’s a comfortable and excellent jet for taking to the skies. This commercial jet was developed thanks to a partnership with C&D, Sonaca, and Liebherr. These heavy hitters in the aerospace contracting world joined forces to work together in Brazil for high-quality local production. The main site in Sao Jose dos Campos is the spot of some of the original test flights. In fact, the company constructed a 95 m wide and 5000 m long runway for this use – the longest one that is currently in South and Central America.

    An advanced range version of the jet was announced in early 2005. This features improved reinforcements throughout the jet, allowing for higher weight at landing and at take off. Not only that, but these advanced jets have an improved range. They do, of course, come with a higher price tag.

    Purchase Virtualcol - E190/E195 Series for MSFS 2020

    Virtualcol also offers the E170/E175 Series

    Social Links

    Facebook: facebook.gg/foxtrotog
    Twitch: twitch.tv/foxtrot_ostrich
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/foxtrotog
    Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/foxtrotostrich

