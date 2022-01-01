  • Spinoza - Castle of Maintenon MSFS

    Spinoza - Castle of Maintenon MSFS

    The Castle of Maintenon is a chateau, developed from the original castle, situated in the commune of Maintenon in the Eure-et-Loir departement of France. It is best known as being the private residence of the second spouse of Louis XIV, Madame de Maintenon. The construction of the castle began in the 13th and ended in roughly the 18th century. In the early 16th century, it was purchased by Louis XII's treasurer Jean Cottereau, who transformed the castle into a country house. In the 17th century, it was rebuilt for Madame de Maintenon, who purchased the estate in 1674.

    At the far end of the gardens is the aqueduct, crossing the Canal de l'Eure, also known as the canal de Louis XIV, ordered by Louis XIV. It was constructed by the Marquis de Vauban between 1685 and 1690 in order to transport water from the Eure River to the gardens and fountains at the Chateau de Versailles.

    Many VIP clients usually fly from Paris to the castle. Helicopter pilots can land on the outside garden and main courts.

    Enjoy your flight with this wonderful landmark!

