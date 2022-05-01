  • X-Plane 12 Development Update

    X-Plane 12 Development Update

    Status Update

    Our next milestone is the Early Access release of X-Plane 12. As we get closer to this public stage, we wanted to share a quick look into where we are in the development process, what’s being worked on currently, and what else needs to be completed before we release.

    During Early Access:

    • Everyone will be able to purchase X-Plane 12.
    • X-Plane 12 will be available for purchase as a digital key for $59.99, just like always.
      • During Early Access, X-Plane 12 digital keys will include access to X-Plane 11 as well.
      • DVD copies of X-Plane 12 will be available later on, once X-Plane 12 is out of Early Access. These will be available from X-Plane.com in North America and by Aerosoft in Europe.
      • Early Access will also be available on Steam.

