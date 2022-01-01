Fenix Simulations A320 For MSFS Now Available

A feature-complete autoflight suite, including full lateral and vertical guidance modes, RNAV/RNP-AR capabilties, and complex route construction supporting multiple ARINC424 leg types such as Radius to Fix (RF) legs are part of the Fenix A320’s arsenal of features. A “physical” fluid dynamic and air-mass simulation is modelled, with thousands of working components from control computers to individual mix valves for the pnuematic system, represented - and all wired to their respective power source/networks on the aircraft, for an truly in-depth simulation.

fenixsim.com