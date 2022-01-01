Reefworld - Great Barrier Reef for MSFS From AU Scene

Welcome to Reefworld for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020!

The Great Barrier Reef is a sight not to be missed - a mosaic of coral, marine life and atolls spanning 2300km along the Australian Coastline. Reefworld is located in Hardy Reef which is 39 nm offshore and offers you the chance to explore this UNESCO World Heritage Site from the comfort of your home.

That's not all! Journey to Heart Reef, this unique destination is only accessible by Helicopter. Land on Heart Island and take a chance to explore this exclusive private pontoon.

Only a short flight from Hamilton Island (YBHM) - Reefworld and Heart Reef will certainly put your skills to the test and offer plenty of details for you to go and explore after landing. Just be sure to keep an eye out for the seagulls on final.

What are you waiting for? Here's your chance to discover this truly unique destination.

Features

Authentic representation of Reefworld and Heart Island

5 Detailed Pontoons, 3 with Helipads.

Interior Modelling

Lifelike PBR Textures

Animated Boats / Semi - Submarine

Animated Seagulls

Static R44

Realistic Night Lighting

3D People

