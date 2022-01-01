  • Reefworld - Great Barrier Reef for MSFS From AU Scene

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-21-2022 03:20 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Reefworld - Great Barrier Reef for MSFS From AU Scene

    Welcome to Reefworld for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020!

    The Great Barrier Reef is a sight not to be missed - a mosaic of coral, marine life and atolls spanning 2300km along the Australian Coastline. Reefworld is located in Hardy Reef which is 39 nm offshore and offers you the chance to explore this UNESCO World Heritage Site from the comfort of your home.

    That's not all! Journey to Heart Reef, this unique destination is only accessible by Helicopter. Land on Heart Island and take a chance to explore this exclusive private pontoon.

    Only a short flight from Hamilton Island (YBHM) - Reefworld and Heart Reef will certainly put your skills to the test and offer plenty of details for you to go and explore after landing. Just be sure to keep an eye out for the seagulls on final.

    What are you waiting for? Here's your chance to discover this truly unique destination.

    Features

    • Authentic representation of Reefworld and Heart Island
    • 5 Detailed Pontoons, 3 with Helipads.
    • Interior Modelling
    • Lifelike PBR Textures
    • Animated Boats / Semi - Submarine
    • Animated Seagulls
    • Static R44
    • Realistic Night Lighting
    • 3D People

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Bartsimp

    labels for Cessna switch panel

    Thread Starter: Bartsimp

    Hi I am new to flight sims and I am building a Cessna switch panel, I am looking to purchase or download labels for the front of the panel. I have...

    Last Post By: Bartsimp Today, 03:53 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Did WU IX Cause Weirdness?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I've enjoyed WU IX's enhancements of cities, and especially all the people in places like Piazza S. Marco and Il Vaticano. But the trade-off seems...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 02:54 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    A great aircraft! A pleasure to fly!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    The DeHavilland Beaver DHC2 Tundra Rick :cool::cool:

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 02:31 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Boeing B787 VIP Over NYC!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    A Boeing B787 VIP Over NYC! :pilot: All these years scrimping and saving, I can finally afford one! Camil did a Excellent model, with the panel! ...

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post