Aerosoft Airfield Kronach For MSFS 2020

The Kronach airfield is home to the Aero-Club Frankenwald e.V. and is located on the idyllic Kronacher Kreuzberg (approx. 150m high). It is the perfect starting point for more extensive cross-country flights with a glider. Due to the good thermal location of the airfield, you can quickly and easily reach the Thuringian Forest, the Fichtelgebirge, or Franconian Switzerland.
Features
- Highly detailed modeling of the buildings at Kronach Airport (EDQ1)
- Realistic PBR texturing on all objects
- Realistic night lighting
- Static airplane
- Models and textures are based on photos taken on-site
- Private landing grass strip at Stockheim (EDQ2) included
- Performance-optimized according to Microsoft specifications
