  • Aerosoft Airfield Kronach For MSFS 2020

    The Kronach airfield is home to the Aero-Club Frankenwald e.V. and is located on the idyllic Kronacher Kreuzberg (approx. 150m high). It is the perfect starting point for more extensive cross-country flights with a glider. Due to the good thermal location of the airfield, you can quickly and easily reach the Thuringian Forest, the Fichtelgebirge, or Franconian Switzerland.

    Features

    • Highly detailed modeling of the buildings at Kronach Airport (EDQ1)
    • Realistic PBR texturing on all objects
    • Realistic night lighting
    • Static airplane
    • Models and textures are based on photos taken on-site
    • Private landing grass strip at Stockheim (EDQ2) included
    • Performance-optimized according to Microsoft specifications

    Purchase Aerosoft Airfield Kronach for MSFS 2020
    See other Stairport scenery for MSFS 2020
    See other Aerosoft products for MSFS 2020

