Aerosoft Airfield Kronach For MSFS 2020

The Kronach airfield is home to the Aero-Club Frankenwald e.V. and is located on the idyllic Kronacher Kreuzberg (approx. 150m high). It is the perfect starting point for more extensive cross-country flights with a glider. Due to the good thermal location of the airfield, you can quickly and easily reach the Thuringian Forest, the Fichtelgebirge, or Franconian Switzerland.

Features

Highly detailed modeling of the buildings at Kronach Airport (EDQ1)

Realistic PBR texturing on all objects

Realistic night lighting

Static airplane

Models and textures are based on photos taken on-site

Private landing grass strip at Stockheim (EDQ2) included

Performance-optimized according to Microsoft specifications

