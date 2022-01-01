The aerodrome is open to light and ultralight aviation under visual flight rules. In 2014, it handled 30,000 aircraft movements.
The airfield has two parallel runways (05/23) for airplanes. One is paved and measures 955 x 20 meters, the other is unpaved and measures 1025 x 60 meters. It also has a separate unpaved runway for ultralight aviation.
Nangis aerodrome is a perfect departure spot to fly over the beautiful Palace of Vaux Le Vicomte.
Enjoy your flight!
