Spinoza - LFAI Nangis Les Loges MSFS

The aerodrome is open to light and ultralight aviation under visual flight rules. In 2014, it handled 30,000 aircraft movements.

The airfield has two parallel runways (05/23) for airplanes. One is paved and measures 955 x 20 meters, the other is unpaved and measures 1025 x 60 meters. It also has a separate unpaved runway for ultralight aviation.

Nangis aerodrome is a perfect departure spot to fly over the beautiful Palace of Vaux Le Vicomte.

Enjoy your flight!

