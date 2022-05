New Navigraph Data Supports PMDG 737

AIRAC cycle 2205 is out, and we are excited to provide the newly released PMDG 737-700 for Microsoft Flight Simulator with professional and updated Jeppesen navdata using the Navigraph Navdata Center. In this video, our colleagues Andy and Malin have covered all you need to know about navdata and charts for the MSFS PMDG 737.

