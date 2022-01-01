Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Compilation 2 for MSFS

Some of these strips are new additions some are updated and modified, some have just had the strips mowed.

You can download some of these fields free separately if you have the time. However for a small service charge I have a collection of 50 UK Farm strips for you to download as a complete collection.

Included is a guide book in PDF format. The map is just a rudimentary guide.

UK Farm Strips Included

Abergavenny EGAG Arclid EGRH Barling EGIE Beccles EGSM Curry Rivel AG76 Chilworth AG171 Decoy EGGX Droitwich EG40 East Winch EGDS Englefield EGYJ Firs Farm EGYK Forwood Farm EGXM Foston Airstrip AG967 Glebe-Airstrip EGYL Glenforsa EG13 Grateley Drove EGWB Grove Farm EGRE Gutchpool EGMP Hampstead Norrys GB789 Harpsden AG126 Hatchgate Farm AG917 Headon Microlight EGVY Hinderclay Meadows GB08 Jubilee Farm EGMB Knettishall AG973 Lambley Airstrip AG962 Langdale-End AG148 Latch Farm EGIF Main Hall EGQN Measham Cottage EGMS Napps Field AGEG Navestock AG151 North Denes GB086 North-Moor AG84 Oaklands EGUJ Pointon AG963 Poplars-Farm EGQV Redlands EGWB Rivar Hill EGZN Ross Airstrip AG960 Saltby EGZE Sherlowe EGWG Stoney Lane EGEU Talybont EGUI Tudweiliog AG155 Ventfield AG196 Whittles-Farm AG815 Willingale EGJQ Windrush AG961 Wishangar EGIX

Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Compilation 2 for MSFS

Volume 1 is available here

See all Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020