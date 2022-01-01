  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Compilation 2 for MSFS

    Some of these strips are new additions some are updated and modified, some have just had the strips mowed.

    You can download some of these fields free separately if you have the time. However for a small service charge I have a collection of 50 UK Farm strips for you to download as a complete collection.

    Included is a guide book in PDF format. The map is just a rudimentary guide.

    UK Farm Strips Included

    1. Abergavenny EGAG
    2. Arclid EGRH
    3. Barling EGIE
    4. Beccles EGSM
    5. Curry Rivel AG76
    6. Chilworth AG171
    7. Decoy EGGX
    8. Droitwich EG40
    9. East Winch EGDS
    10. Englefield EGYJ
    11. Firs Farm EGYK
    12. Forwood Farm EGXM
    13. Foston Airstrip AG967
    14. Glebe-Airstrip EGYL
    15. Glenforsa EG13
    16. Grateley Drove EGWB
    17. Grove Farm EGRE
    18. Gutchpool EGMP
    19. Hampstead Norrys GB789
    20. Harpsden AG126
    21. Hatchgate Farm AG917
    22. Headon Microlight EGVY
    23. Hinderclay Meadows GB08
    24. Jubilee Farm EGMB
    25. Knettishall AG973
    26. Lambley Airstrip AG962
    27. Langdale-End AG148
    28. Latch Farm EGIF
    29. Main Hall EGQN
    30. Measham Cottage EGMS
    31. Napps Field AGEG
    32. Navestock AG151
    33. North Denes GB086
    34. North-Moor AG84
    35. Oaklands EGUJ
    36. Pointon AG963
    37. Poplars-Farm EGQV
    38. Redlands EGWB
    39. Rivar Hill EGZN
    40. Ross Airstrip AG960
    41. Saltby EGZE
    42. Sherlowe EGWG
    43. Stoney Lane EGEU
    44. Talybont EGUI
    45. Tudweiliog AG155
    46. Ventfield AG196
    47. Whittles-Farm AG815
    48. Willingale EGJQ
    49. Windrush AG961
    50. Wishangar EGIX

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Compilation 2 for MSFS
    Volume 1 is available here
    See all Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

