Skyline Simulations Releases KAST Astoria For X-Plane

Our X-Plane pilots can start their engines and fly across Oregon with our newly created beauty, KAST - Astoria Regional Airport! The airport is available and includes the lighthouse, Astoria Column and Megler Bridge.

Now it's time to show us what you've got pilots! We'll be happy to see some of your time above Astoria clouds.

