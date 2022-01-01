  • Spinoza Scenery Now At FlightSim.Com Store

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-18-2022 06:01 PM  Number of Views: 33  
    0 Comments

    Lausanne University Hospital

    It's always a pleasure to welcome a new developer to the FlightSim.Com Store and today we announce the inclusion of scenery designer Spinoza with several products for MSFS 2020.

    Lausanne University Hospital

    The Lausanne University Hospital in Lausanne, is one of the five university hospitals in Switzerland. The Lausanne University Hospital is linked to the Faculty of Biology and Medicine of the University of Lausanne (UNIL). The CHUV’s medical services benefit over 45,000 patients a year. Almost 3000 babies are born every year in the obstetrics department. Approximately 9000 employees work at the CHUV.

    The university hospital acts as a general university hospital for people living in the Lausanne area, covering all areas of medical treatment. It also serves as a hospital offering acute and specialist care for the whole Canton of Vaud. The CHUV is equipped with two helipads mainly used by REGA pilots.

    Enjoy your flight with CHUV Lausanne!

    Purchase Lausanne University Hospital for MSFS 2020

    Palace of Vaux le Vicomte

    Palace of Vaux-le-Vicomte

    The Palace of Vaux-le-Vicomte is a Baroque French château located in Maincy, near Melun, 34 miles southeast of Paris in the Seine-et-Marne department of Île-

    de-France.

    Built between 1658 and 1661 for Nicolas Fouquet, Marquis de Belle Île, Viscount of Melun and Vaux, the superintendent of finances of Louis XIV, the château was an influential work of architecture in mid-17th-century Europe. At Vaux-le-Vicomte, the architect Louis Le Vau, the landscape architect André Le Nôtre and the painter-decorator Charles Le Brun worked together on a large-scale project for the first time. Their collaboration marked the beginning of the Louis XIV style combining architecture, interior design and landscape design. The garden’s pronounced visual axis is an example of this style.

    Enjoy your flight over this wonderful landmark.

    Purchase Palace of Vaux-le-Vicomte for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: spinoza

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: HJG 22nd Anniversary Web Site Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24177-HJG-22nd-Anniversary-Web-Site-Update

    Last Post By: ussmidway Yesterday, 10:54 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Once upon a time Chicago had a lakefront airport ...

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    A native Chicagoan, I've gone back to the future in MSFS (well to the MSFS Marketplace, anyway) to resurrect Chicago's Merrill C. Meigs Field. ...

    Last Post By: doering1 Yesterday, 09:11 PM Go to last post
    tdbscotland

    Pilot view problem

    Thread Starter: tdbscotland

    Somehow I have managed to corrupt my C172 pilot view. I have tried all sorts including resetting all 2020 defaults and deleting all my personalised...

    Last Post By: tdbscotland Yesterday, 06:12 PM Go to last post
    jkb24212

    Citation CJ4 Working Title Update

    Thread Starter: jkb24212

    I have seen several videos where this update greatly improved the STD CJ4 in MSFS2020 and would like to try it. I downloaded the latest version...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Yesterday, 05:07 PM Go to last post