Spinoza Scenery Now At FlightSim.Com Store

It's always a pleasure to welcome a new developer to the FlightSim.Com Store and today we announce the inclusion of scenery designer Spinoza with several products for MSFS 2020.

Lausanne University Hospital

The Lausanne University Hospital in Lausanne, is one of the five university hospitals in Switzerland. The Lausanne University Hospital is linked to the Faculty of Biology and Medicine of the University of Lausanne (UNIL). The CHUV’s medical services benefit over 45,000 patients a year. Almost 3000 babies are born every year in the obstetrics department. Approximately 9000 employees work at the CHUV.

The university hospital acts as a general university hospital for people living in the Lausanne area, covering all areas of medical treatment. It also serves as a hospital offering acute and specialist care for the whole Canton of Vaud. The CHUV is equipped with two helipads mainly used by REGA pilots.

Enjoy your flight with CHUV Lausanne!

Purchase Lausanne University Hospital for MSFS 2020

Palace of Vaux-le-Vicomte

The Palace of Vaux-le-Vicomte is a Baroque French château located in Maincy, near Melun, 34 miles southeast of Paris in the Seine-et-Marne department of Île-

de-France.

Built between 1658 and 1661 for Nicolas Fouquet, Marquis de Belle Île, Viscount of Melun and Vaux, the superintendent of finances of Louis XIV, the château was an influential work of architecture in mid-17th-century Europe. At Vaux-le-Vicomte, the architect Louis Le Vau, the landscape architect André Le Nôtre and the painter-decorator Charles Le Brun worked together on a large-scale project for the first time. Their collaboration marked the beginning of the Louis XIV style combining architecture, interior design and landscape design. The garden’s pronounced visual axis is an example of this style.

Enjoy your flight over this wonderful landmark.

Purchase Palace of Vaux-le-Vicomte for MSFS 2020