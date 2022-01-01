HJG 22nd Anniversary Web Site Update

HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) has pleasure announcing the delayed arrival of its first primary release for 2022.

This web site update is in conjunction with the groups 22nd anniversary celebrations .... albeit delayed for more than a month due to COVID imposed staff impositions.

This latest release is composed of more than 118 "NEW" and "UPGRADED" textures for the virtual B707, B720, B727, B737, BAC ONE-ELEVEN, C-135 SERIES, CV880, CV990, DC-8, DC-9, DC-10, L-1011 TRISTAR, MD-80, SE-210 CARAVELLE, and VC10 flight lines currently offered by HJG and both FS2004 and FSX .... featuring aircraft subjects from Africa, Afghanistan, Brasil, Bulgaria, China, Dominican Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Iran, Ireland, India, Kuwait, Madagascar, Mexico, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, Saudia Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Turkey, Ukraine, and Venezuela .... in the form of scheduled and charter PAX/freight as well as government service operators .... resplendent in definitive period and recent/current, obscure, hybrid and promotional logo jet liveries .... representing some of the greatest as well as least known among operators in world civil and military air service between the early 1960's and the present day .... and also including a selection of fictional/WHAT IF" early 1960's and 70's era liveries for B727, BAC ONE-ELEVEN, and VC10 aircraft subjects offered as a reflection upon what might have been had commercial, political, and circumstantial events not conspired to dictate the course of real-world aviation history as it came to pass.

For further information concerning HJG's latest and 22nd anniversary offerings please refer to today's following-linked forum announcement ....

