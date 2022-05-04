  • Milviz Cessna 310R Real Pilot Lesson

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-17-2022 05:49 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Milviz Cessna 310R Real Pilot Lesson

    Flying The 310R By The Book

    by Laurie Doering

    On May 04, 2022, MilViz released the Cessna 310R. This Cessna is the most systems intense general aviation aircraft released to date for Flight Simulator. With the systems depth modelled in this aircraft it is possible to follow the sequential real world operational checklists from startup to shutdown offering unparalleled realism in the home computer.

    Join me, from Flagstaff Arizona, in this immersive simulated flight as we fly an RNAV (GPS) approach into Grand Canyon National Park (KGCN) following the content in the real world Pilot’s Operating Handbook (POH). Step by step flight instructions to fly the 310R for the complete trip from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon National Park airport are provided.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: 310r, cessna, milviz

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    FrankPilot

    Western Isles, Scotland, UK - beaches, lochs, cliffs & more. Part 1 of 2.

    Thread Starter: FrankPilot

    Join me in the Cub for a tour of the remote, rugged, scenic Western Isles (or Outer Hebrides), Scotland, UK - airstrips, beaches, lochs, mountains,...

    Last Post By: FrankPilot Today, 12:04 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23918-Review-TCA-Yoke-Pack-Boeing-Edition

    Last Post By: nightowl56 Yesterday, 11:44 PM Go to last post
    painter

    Ai down Ai down

    Thread Starter: painter

    At approx. 12:35 I had just started following a grand caravan out of the kelowna airport heading east, his destination unknown. At 3680 feet I lost...

    Last Post By: CTarana45 Yesterday, 10:31 PM Go to last post
    tdbscotland

    Pilot view problem

    Thread Starter: tdbscotland

    Somehow I have managed to corrupt my C172 pilot view. I have tried all sorts including resetting all 2020 defaults and deleting all my personalised...

    Last Post By: RocketRod737 Yesterday, 08:41 PM Go to last post