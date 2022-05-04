Milviz Cessna 310R Real Pilot Lesson

Milviz Cessna 310R Real Pilot Lesson Flying The 310R By The Book by Laurie Doering

On May 04, 2022, MilViz released the Cessna 310R. This Cessna is the most systems intense general aviation aircraft released to date for Flight Simulator. With the systems depth modelled in this aircraft it is possible to follow the sequential real world operational checklists from startup to shutdown offering unparalleled realism in the home computer.

Join me, from Flagstaff Arizona, in this immersive simulated flight as we fly an RNAV (GPS) approach into Grand Canyon National Park (KGCN) following the content in the real world Pilot’s Operating Handbook (POH). Step by step flight instructions to fly the 310R for the complete trip from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon National Park airport are provided.