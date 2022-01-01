  • Aerosoft - Sim-wings Gran Canaria MSFS

    The Aeropuerto de Gran Canaria, which is known as the largest airport of the Canary Islands and serves as a stopover on Europe-South America flights, has now been implemented for Microsoft Flight Simulator by the developer team sim-wings.

    The airport on the popular volcanic island was adapted to the default elevation model via terraforming. A runway with real elevation profile (sloped) and the apron of the airport on a lower level guarantee a realistic condition.

    The virtual airport Gran Canaria comes with functional windsocks, PBR materials for all buildings and objects as well as realistically working VDGS Docking Systems with Aerosoft VDGS Modules.

    Features

    • Highly detailed Gran Canaria Airport scenery
    • Terraforming to blend airport into default elevation model
    • Runway with real elevation profile (sloped) and on a lower level then the Apron of the airport
    • Custom aerial photo for the airport, elaborate retouching and color-correction for a true display
    • Intensive use of PBR Materials to build realistic surface for all Buildings and Objects
    • Detailed ground markings based on recent charts of parking stands.
    • Extremely detailed Gran Canaria airport buildings with interior designs at apron side and infrastructure buildings
    • Detailed animated jetway models with Lighteffects while moving
    • Functional windsocks
    • Many static apron vehicles
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
    • Real working VDGS Docking Systems with Aerosoft VDGS Modules

