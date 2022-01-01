  • World Update IX: Italy MSFS Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-17-2022 02:40 PM  Number of Views: 144  
    1 Comment

    World Update IX: Italy MSFS Now Available

    World Update IX brings Italy alive for Microsoft Flight Simulator Users with enhanced, rich detail and immersive activities that will take you into the region's grandeur.

    You must be running Microsoft Flight Simulator version 1.25.9.0 to download and install World Update IX: Italy.

    Fly throughout the historic cities of Rome and Venice, soar above Mediterranean coastlines, and navigate throughout sheer-faced peaks, all rendered in lifelike realism with World Update IX. The Microsoft Flight Simulator team has refined this area with the latest geospatial data available, including digital elevation modeling, aerial and satellite imagery, and triangulated irregular network (TIN) modeling of 20 cities, including Rome, Naples, Venice, and Milan. Gaya Simulations handcrafted four airports: Palermo Airport (LICJ) in Sicily, Sondrio Airport (LILO) in the southern Tyrol, Marina di Campo Airport (LIRJ) on Elba Island, and Bolanzo Airport (LIPB) in the southern Tyrol, and Orbx Simulation Systems enhanced the detail of 100 others. Gaya Simulations created 94 points of interest in Italy and 11 in Malta for World Update IX, and Perfect Flight built nine activities to grant users a wide range of immersive experiences: three bush trips, three discovery flights, and three landing challenges.

    World Update IX: Italy is available FREE to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Ensure that your simulator is updated, download World Update IX, and then lift into the sky and explore all the beauty and intrigue that Italy has to offer from above!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    1 Comment
    1. FrankPilot's Avatar
      FrankPilot - Today, 12:06 AM
      All went well for me with this one. Alps look great. Cheers.

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    FrankPilot

    Western Isles, Scotland, UK - beaches, lochs, cliffs & more. Part 1 of 2.

    Thread Starter: FrankPilot

    Join me in the Cub for a tour of the remote, rugged, scenic Western Isles (or Outer Hebrides), Scotland, UK - airstrips, beaches, lochs, mountains,...

    Last Post By: FrankPilot Today, 12:04 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23918-Review-TCA-Yoke-Pack-Boeing-Edition

    Last Post By: nightowl56 Yesterday, 11:44 PM Go to last post
    painter

    Ai down Ai down

    Thread Starter: painter

    At approx. 12:35 I had just started following a grand caravan out of the kelowna airport heading east, his destination unknown. At 3680 feet I lost...

    Last Post By: CTarana45 Yesterday, 10:31 PM Go to last post
    tdbscotland

    Pilot view problem

    Thread Starter: tdbscotland

    Somehow I have managed to corrupt my C172 pilot view. I have tried all sorts including resetting all 2020 defaults and deleting all my personalised...

    Last Post By: RocketRod737 Yesterday, 08:41 PM Go to last post