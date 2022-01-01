  • Just Flight Announces Black Square Velocity XL In Development

    Just Flight Announces Black Square Velocity XL In Development

    Publisher Just Flight has announced that the Velocity XL being created by Black Square has now been added to their "In Development" section. Release is reported to be not far away.

    Black Square's home-build Velocity XL for MSFS features the top-end 400HP model, with a fully featured IFR-capable panel with every knob, switch and button functional, fully realised electrical system with every circuit breaker functioning, comprehensive Wwise 3D sound package and realistic canard aircraft flight dynamics.

    Other features include six paint schemes, marshaller and fuel truck, full support for MSFS visual icing effects, dimmable interior lighting, fuel management system and working ELT and Hobbs meter to track your flying hours.

