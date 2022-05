Fenix Simulations A320 NDA Lifted

Earlier today Fenix Simulations lifted the NDA on their upcoming Airbus A320 for MSFS 2020. This means that those livestreamers and video producers who have had earlier access to it can now show their work in public. Fenix has also announced that the sale price will be €49.99.

Here are a couple that we found:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsnqUQ7AlTA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7E-XRdsWYE

If you spot any more, please post them in the comments.

