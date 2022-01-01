  • Indiafoxtecho - F-35 Project Status

    Just a quick update to let you know that, while we have been working very hard in the past few weeks on this update, we still have not achieved all the goals we had set for this iteration.

    The most important point is a complete rewrite of the flight model, which will implement native MSFS Fly-By-Wire functions, including a proper G-limiter, stall protection and high AoA maneuverability.

    Unfortunately, the FBW functions of MSFS are poorly documented, and the typical aircraft response is a little slow for a jet fighter.

    We are getting very promising results but we are not there yet, so it is unlikely that the update will be released during the weekend as we planned.

    XBOX - the information above is for PC only. Once we have completed the PC build, we will create an XBox specific version and submit it for Microsoft approval. To reply to some of the comments we have received, IT WILL NOT BE A "DUMBED DOWN" VERSION.

    We plan to achieve a substantial reduction in video memory footprint by reducing the resolution of some of the textures and removing unused geometry (like weapon models etc. - which are completely useless on the XBox).

