  • FlyByWire Simulations Releases A32NX Stable Version 0.8.1

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-15-2022 10:15 AM  Number of Views: 1437  
    0 Comments

    FlyByWire announces A32NX improvements

    This release includes various bugfixes and a notable change to how our disable AI assists feature works. See the warning below!

    For our VR users we have added the missing PilotVR default camera entry to work around an MSFS issue.

    Changelog

    • [ATHR] Initialize throttle position to IDLE
    • [ATSU] Fixes for NXApi-Freetext and CPDLC Logon-issues
    • [BUILD] Installer version detection
    • [FBW] Rudder stuck on one side
    • [FMGC] Clean up unneeded changes from #7114 (DIR TO with anticipated turn)
    • [GENERAL] Do no longer force disable assistance
    • [GENERAL] Ensure notifications are dismissed on exit to main menu
    • [GENERAL] Only show warning due to enabled assistants when in cockpit
    • [ISIS] Force css animations
    • [SOUND] Prevent autopilot sound on Cold and Dark spawn
    • [VR] Update cameras.cfg

